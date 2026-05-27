/Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez running for president in 2028 without saying it?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) says she has not yet decided whether to run for president, but the New York Democrat is increasingly making moves that fuel speculation about a possible 2028 White House campaign. In recent weeks, Ocasio-Cortez has launched what many observers describe as a nationwide political tour, despite not officially labeling it as one. Political analysts view her as one of the biggest wild cards in the 2028 Democratic primary race. Democratic strategists believe AOC could quickly raise more than $100 million through small-dollar donations, attract supporters from Bernie Sanders’ previous campaigns, and dominate national attention in a crowded field.

Throughout May, Ocasio-Cortez has appeared at several high-profile events across the country. She rallied voters in Philadelphia for a progressive congressional candidate, spoke about voting rights at an event in Montgomery, Alabama, and addressed worshippers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta alongside Raphael Warnock. Democrats noted that Warnock, who serves as the church’s senior pastor, rarely allows visiting politicians to speak there. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg did not speak during a visit earlier this year.

Ocasio-Cortez also met with Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., at The King Center to discuss voting rights and data centers. She later visited Morehouse School of Medicine to focus on Black maternal health issues. This week, AOC is expected to travel to Missoula to campaign for congressional candidate Sam Forstag.

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Her recent appearances at meetings with influential Democratic Party figures have also sparked discussion about broader political ambitions. In April, she attended the Power Rising Summit in Chicago, an event founded by Democratic strategist Leah Daughtry. Observers say it is not only her travel schedule but also her rhetoric that suggests ambitions extending beyond her congressional district.

During a speech in Philadelphia, Ocasio-Cortez quoted an activist who said that ‘MAGA is the last dying breath of the confederacy’. She added, “In response to a confederacy, we have this moment here of liberation, abolition, and revival of the values that make this country actually great.” AOC also praised America’s founding ideals, saying the “founding of our nation introduced a radical new idea into the world that all people were created equal.”

At Ebenezer Baptist Church, she energised the congregation when she declared, “I'm here today, brothers and sisters, with a simple message: We stand together, and we are not going back.” She continued, “What happens in Georgia happens to New York, what happens to Tennessee happens to California, what happens to Louisiana happens to all of us, Ebenezer, because this is America. We are not divided by state, we are united by our humanity and common citizenship.”

Despite mounting speculation, Ocasio-Cortez recently pushed back against assumptions that she is driven by personal ambition. She said speculation about a presidential campaign assumes that her ‘ambition is positional’, but “'my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country.” A source close to AOC told Axios that she remains undecided about a presidential run and is also considering a Senate campaign in 2028. “The way she will evaluate the decision is really around where she believes she can make the most change,” the source said. The source also said that Ocasio-Cortez is cautious about placing too much value on early polling showing strong support for her among potential Democratic contenders. The situation has drawn comparisons to past political figures who initially denied presidential ambitions before eventually entering the race.