'Could have saved children if...': Texans slam US authorities for Camp Mystic tragedy

At least 100 people were killed in the catastrophic flash floods that struck Texas last week, with rescuers continuing their grim search for survivors in a race against time. Among the deceased are at least 27 girls and counselors who had been staying at a youth summer camp on a river that suddenly swelled and wiped out the facility.

Kerr County was the worst-hit area in the affected region, where 84 people were killed, including 28 children. The toll includes 27 who had been staying at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp that was housing about 750 people when the floodwaters struck.

Many of those affected have flagged the absence of a warning system in a region known colloquially as "Flash Flood Alley" because of frequent floods.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain also pinned the problem on a failure of “warning dissemination.”

Nicole Wilson, a woman in San Antonia, almost sent her daughters to Camp Mystic. After the deaths of several of the girls who went to the camp, she launched a petition on Change.org urging Governor Greg Abbott to approve a modern warning network.

"Five minutes of that siren going off could have saved every single one of those children," she said.

Several Texans gathered to pray for the victims of the floods on Monday night in San Antonia.

"I was pretty shocked by the gravity of the situation and how big it was, and I wouldn't necessarily expect that our rivers would rise so quickly," said Rebeca Gutierrez, 29.

She hoped that the authorities would ensure that such an incident wouldn't take place in the future.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned of fresh rainfall and more floods.

"There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

President Donald Trump confirmed he planned to visit Texas on Friday.

According to reports, the water levelsin the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet within 45 minutes, giving no chance to those in the camp to scamper to safety.

Blankets, teddy bears, and other belongings, caked in mud, are now scattered across the camp.