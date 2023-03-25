Texas: Donald Trump to hold first major election rally in Waco, here's why

Donald Trump is all set to hold his first major rally of the 2024 presidential race at a time when the former US President is facing a probe related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. For the first election rally, Trump chose Waco city in Texas. So is it something to do with his right-wing cause?

This is the city which has seen the worst siege ever on American soil to date. A religious group Branch Davidians was raided by US federal officials in Waco in 1993. The city is marking thirty years anniversary of the tragic event which resulted in the deaths of 86 people, including four ATF officers.

According to some right-wing radicals, the raid in Waco demonstrated a government overreach. “Waco was an overreach of the government, and today the New York district attorney is practicing an overreach of the government again,” said Sharon Anderson, a retiree from Tennessee who is travelling to Waco for Saturday’s event, reported New York Times.

Pastor Charles Pace at Mount Carmel outside Waco and a supposed successor of Branch Davidians said in an interview earlier, “Donald Trump is the anointed of God." “He is the battering ram that God is using to bring down the Deep State of Babylon."

Opponents claim that Trump is heading to Waco and will pander to his far-right supporters. Trump has asked his supporters to gather at a Waco, Texas, airport to support his campaign for the Republican Party nominee.

However, a Trump campaign representative said in an email that Waco was picked because it is close to numerous important cities and has the facilities to hold a sizable rally, reported Reuters news agency.

Former US President Donald Trump last addressed the annual three-day-long conservative political action conference event at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Jair Bolsonaro, the controversial ex-President of Brazil also attended the event. Republican candidature hopefuls Nikki Haley, Ron de Santis and Vivek Ramaswamy were among the others who participated.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is looking into the case against Trump, got a death threat on Friday in an envelope filled with white powder. It comes after Trump threatened that an indictment by New York officials may result in "death and destruction."

Trump's threat was recently made public in relation to his legal battle over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. According to reports, the note that tried to threaten Bragg read, "ALVIN- I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!"

In addition, there was a trace quantity of white powder within the package. The letter was "immediately contained and the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance".

