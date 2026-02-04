/Tensions escalate between US-Iran as America jet downs Iranian drone: Are talks still on course?

Tensions between Iran and US escalated after the US military shot down an Iranian drone on Tuesday (Feb 3) that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. This came after US President Donald Trump warned that with US warships heading toward Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if Iran does not strike a nuclear deal with America. Despite the escalation, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that US envoy Steve Witkoff is still expected “to have conversations with the Iranians late this week.” Earlier, Iranian forces attempted to detain a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States bombed Iran's nuclear sites in 2025, with Trump claiming that it has been ‘obliterated.’

What Iran said?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported it is investigating the "interruption" of the drone. Reports also claimed that the drone successfully transferred surveillance images back to Iran before the feed cut out. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had stated that Iran is ready to negotiate provided a "suitable environment" exists, free of threats. Tehran also said that they want the talk to happen in Oman and not Istanbul.

Trump warns Iran of ‘bad things’

Trump warned that with “big ships” heading to Iran, “bad things” would probably happen if a nuclear deal could not be reached. “We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right." He also added, “We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction, as you know. But I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable.”

US-Iran back to nuclear talks table?

Amid heightened Iran-US tensions, reports quoted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that he has ordered the initiation of nuclear talks with the US. However, Tehran said that it is examining several diplomatic processes pitched by countries in the region to ease tensions with Washington, adding that it a framework for nuclear talks. According to reports from The New York Times and Reuters, Iranian officials have privately suggested they could suspend or shut down parts of their nuclear programme to ease tensions. America has claimed a number of times that Iran wants to talk.

Khamenei blames US, Israel for protest

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday (Feb 3) blamed the United States and Israel of orchestrating the anti-government unrest in Iran, and claimed that US president Donald Trump’s “help is on the way" remark ignited the protesters. Comparing the protesters to ISIS terrorists, he claimed that they beheaded and killed innocent people. In a series of post on X, Khamenei also called the protest by the shopkeepers and traders a valid one while calling the protesters demanding the fall of regime as “seditionists.” The Supreme Leader explained that the US and Israel failed in the “coup attempt”, claiming that he was informed by various sources that “CIA & Mossad deployed.”

What we know about Iran-US tensions