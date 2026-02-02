/'We'll make a deal' vs 'not initiators of war': Trump, Khamenei escalate rhetoric as Iran, US tensions continue — What's happening

Trump hinted at possible US-Iran nuclear talks while warning of US naval deployment near Iran. Ayatollah Khamenei rejected war threats, warning of regional conflict if attacked. Global powers fear escalation as Iran-US tensions and Axis of Resistance rhetoric intensify.
US President Donald Trump has once again signalled that he is in talks with Tehran and US-Iran can seal a deal soon. However, Trump's statement came with a threat that Washington has deployed major naval assets close to the Islamic Republic. The statement by POTUS shows that he is openly using threat tactics to pressurise Iran on signing a nuclear deal with America with a promise that Tehran will have no nuclear weapons.
Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, “We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right." He also added, “We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction, as you know. But I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable.” Earlier in White House, Trump said, "They do want to make a deal," but Hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens."
Calling the recent Iran protest as “coup attempt”, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the United States wants to “devour Iran” and that its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are the main attraction for America. Khamenei warned that the Iranian regime is not the “initiators of war” and they do not want to attack any country but they will give a blow to those who attack them. Khamenei also said that there will be regional war if Trump attacks Tehran.
Trump responded to Khamenei's “regional war” statement and said that if Tehran does not strike a deal, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Nation will see if there could be a regional war. Meanwhile, China and Russia also expressed similar fears, with Beijing saying that “any military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability" and the Kremlin warning that US strike on Iran would "destabilize Middle East". Turkey and Egypt echoed same concerns and warned of a “wider regional conflict.”
America's anti-Iran rhetoric has reunited Iran-backed 'Axis of Resistance' with Hezbollah vowing to defend Iran’s Supreme Leader in case of any attack. Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, warning of a “total war” and Houthi rebels threatening new attacks on ships travelling through the Red Sea corridor.
Iran-US tensions restarted in December 2025 when US backed the traders in Tehran who took to streets over collapsing economy. The protest soon widened into a large-scale unrest against Khamenei-led regime. While Iran called it an internal issue and started brutal crackdown, Trump said it is time for “regime change.”