/‘Era of freedom is near’: Reza Pahlavi's BIG appeal amid US-Iran nuclear talks reports — Is he hinting at possible US strike?

Reza Pahlavi called for global protests on Feb 14 to support Iran’s pro-democracy movement, urging international action against the regime. As Khamenei blamed the US and Israel for unrest, Trump warned Iran amid renewed signals of nuclear talks.
Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s late shah and a long-time exile in the Washington area, on Monday (Feb 2), urged Iranians abroad and supporters worldwide to take to the streets on Feb 14, calling it the “Global Day of Action in solidarity with Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution." He outlined six clear demands for the international community to act upon. This comes after Iran blamed the US and Israel for anti-government protests, comparing them to ISIS terrorists. In a post on X, Pahlavi named Munich, Los Angeles, and Toronto as key gathering points, but said those unable to travel should join protests in their own cities.
Pahlavi's six points included dismantling the regime’s machinery of repression, cutting off its financial lifelines, ensuring free internet and communications, expelling regime diplomats and prosecute its criminals, releasing all political prisoners, and recognising a transitional government to lead Iran towards democracy. “The Islamic Republic’s occupying rule has tried to break our nation’s will through massacre and brutal violence. It has failed," Pahlavi wrote. He also said that era of fear is over and era of freedom is near.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday (Feb 3) blamed the United States and Israel of orchestrating the anti-government unrest in Iran, and claimed that US president Donald Trump’s “help is on the way" remark ignited the protesters. Comparing the protesters to ISIS terrorists, he claimed that they beheaded and killed innocent people. In a series of post on X, Khamenei also called the protest by the shopkeepers and traders a valid one while calling the protesters demanding the fall of regime as “seditionists.” The Supreme Leader explained that the US and Israel failed in the “coup attempt”, claiming that he was informed by various sources that “CIA & Mossad deployed.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned that with “big ships” heading to Iran, “bad things” would probably happen if a nuclear deal could not be reached. “We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right." He also added, “We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction, as you know. But I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable.”
Amid heightened Iran-US tensions, reports quoted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that he has ordered the initiation of nuclear talks with the US. However, Tehran said that it is examining several diplomatic processes pitched by countries in the region to ease tensions with Washington, adding that it a framework for nuclear talks. According to reports from The New York Times and Reuters, Iranian officials have privately suggested they could suspend or shut down parts of their nuclear programme to ease tensions. America has claimed a number of times that Iran wants to talk.
While it seems that Trump is retreating over his claims to attack Iran, Reza Pahlavi's renewed appeal for protest and statement suggesting regime's end hint at other plans that Washington may have. It is to be noted that Trump had suddenly announced that US had struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 22, 2025, even as it seemed that Israel-Iran tensions was easing. The POTUS has time and again said that US warships are nearing Iran, while also pressurinsing the regime for a nuclear deal