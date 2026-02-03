/‘Era of freedom is near’: Reza Pahlavi's BIG appeal amid US-Iran nuclear talks reports — Is he hinting at possible US strike?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday (Feb 3) blamed the United States and Israel of orchestrating the anti-government unrest in Iran, and claimed that US president Donald Trump’s “help is on the way" remark ignited the protesters. Comparing the protesters to ISIS terrorists, he claimed that they beheaded and killed innocent people. In a series of post on X, Khamenei also called the protest by the shopkeepers and traders a valid one while calling the protesters demanding the fall of regime as “seditionists.” The Supreme Leader explained that the US and Israel failed in the “coup attempt”, claiming that he was informed by various sources that “CIA & Mossad deployed.”