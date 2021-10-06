Telegram gains 70 million new users as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crash

When Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp got hit by a global outage, the competitive social media platforms buckled up and welcomed all the new and revived users.

In this technologically advanced world, competition is one of the biggest motivators for a company to do better. However, this competitive market can also bring in huge losses for companies.

One such incident happened when the global outage of Facebook Inc. took place. Telegram, an instant messaging service like WhatsApp, gained nearly 70 million new users on Monday when the social media platforms of Facebook group.

"The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day," Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also thanked his team for pulling up extra weight during this increased work load, and apologised to existing users for any possible delays in the platforms. "I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users. That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time."

This growth in the new users took place as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp failed to load and the platforms kept crashing for all users.

The global outage continued for nearly six hours and no explanation was provided by the platforms until later. These platforms, however, simply tweeted out apologies for the disruption of services. "We apologize to all those affected, and we're working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient," Facebook Vice President Infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a statement on Monday.

However, the company has also assured that there has been no compromise in the user database privacy. The company said there is "no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime."