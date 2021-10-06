'Deeply illogical': Zuckerberg hits out at Facebook whistleblower

After a whistleblower claimed Facebook put profits before safety and was harmful to kids, CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared it was "deeply illogical".

Zuckerberg in a post said,"The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical."

Ex-employee Frances Haugen told US lawmakers that the social media giant should be regulated while adding that it "stokes division" and "weakens our democracy".

However, Zuckerberg slammed Haugen, saying: "I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed."

"The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction," the Facebook boss added.

Haugen called for "Congressional action" while testifying before US lawmakers at Capitol Hill.

In fact, Haugen went a step further and accused Facebook of fuelling eating disorders and body shaming among young people.

"There are going to be women walking around this planet in 60 years with brittle bones because of the choices that Facebook made around emphasising profit today," she claimed.

In a strong message, Senator Ed Markey declared that Mark "Zuckerberg's time of invading privacy was over" while asserting that "Congress will take action".

"We will not allow your company to harm our children, our families and our democracy anymore," Markey said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar after hearing Haugen testimony said it was a "catalyst for action" as lawmakers sought to seek the next steps in the Facebook privacy row.

(With inputs from Agencies)