/Tears, hugs and homecoming: USS Gerald R Ford returns after record 326-day deployment - VIDEO

The USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier returned home to the United States on Saturday (May 16) after a 326-day deployment in West Asia, the Pentagon said.

Emotional scenes unfolded as sailors from the USS Gerald R Ford reunited with their families after nearly 11 months at sea. Children ran into the arms of their fathers, spouses embraced through tears, and loved ones waved flags and held welcome-home banners at the dock. The long-awaited homecoming brought moments of joy, relief, and pride after one of the US Navy’s longest deployments in decades.

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was present in Norfolk, Virginia to welcome home the largest aircraft carrier in the world. It was the longest deployment for a US carrier strike group since the Vietnam War. The USS Gerald R Ford played a central role in a series of high-profile US military and maritime security operations across the Caribbean region including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. Soon after, it sailed to West Asia and was deployed near Iran as the US and Israel launched war against the Islamic Republic. The carrier strike group also assisted in maritime surveillance, interdiction missions, and regional security patrols as the US expanded its military presence in the Western Hemisphere amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Chaos plagued the aircraft

The USS Gerald R Ford’s marathon deployment was not just defined by combat missions but it was also plagued by chaos onboard. In March, a massive fire broke out inside the carrier’s laundry section, sending thick smoke through crew quarters and injuring sailors as emergency teams battled the blaze for hours. Nearly 100 beds were destroyed, leaving exhausted crew members scrambling for sleeping space aboard the world’s largest warship. Reports of severe plumbing failures and clogged toilets added to the misery during the 326-day deployment. Sailors reportedly faced overflowing sewage systems and deteriorating living conditions while the nuclear-powered carrier remained at the centre of major US military operation.

What we know about USS Gerald Ford?

USS Gerald Ford was commissioned in 2017 at the cost of $13 billion. It was revealed that it had a vacuum-based sewage system adapted from cruise ships to conserve water. It is most expensive warship ever built. As per reports, the carrier supports 4,500+ sailors and over 600 toilets divided into 10 independent zones.