Clogged toilets, narrow pipes: USS Gerald R Ford faces dirty 'sewage' problem amid possible US strike on Iran

The USS Gerald Ford that is headed towards West Asia has encountered a bizarre issue even as tension between Iran and the US continues to rise. According to reports, it is facing chronic sewage system failures. The problem has been ongoing since January when the warship was deployed in Caribbean.
USS Gerald Ford was commissioned in 2017 at the cost of $13 billion. It was revealed that it had a vacuum-based sewage system adapted from cruise ships to conserve water. It is most expensive warship ever built. As per reports, the carrier supports 4,500+ sailors and over 600 toilets divided into 10 independent zones.
However, problems surfaced with reports indicating that the system's "narrow pipes" have proven inadequate for a crew of over 4,600 sailors, leading to frequent clogs and vacuum failures.
In 2025, when the warship was deployed in Venezuela during the capture of Nicolas Maduro, it called for "sewage-related maintenance call per day." It reported at least 205 breakdowns in four days.
Engineering teams working to solve the issues have complained for exceptionally lengthy shifts. A report said that failures involve the ship’s Vacuum Collection, Holding and Transfer (VCHT) system, affecting onboard toilets. It hinted that the problem arises due to design, including undersized pipes and heavy-use stress. Clogs occur mainly due to 'improper materials' like t-shirts and mop heads.
Now, when the warship is headed to West Asia, sailors have reported unsanitary conditions. The Wall Street Journal reported that the crew has confirmed repeated malfunctions, making daily life on board increasingly difficult. Amid heightened tensions with Iran and Trump's constant threats, it becomes increasingly important to fix these issues as it is crucial for any operation that America would possibly undertake in West Asia. However, fixing the issues would also be expensive with a Forbes 2022 report indicating that the unclogging would require a specialised acid flush costing $400,000 each time.