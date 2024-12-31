The tragic crash of the Jeju Air flight 7C2216 on December 29 is one of the deadliest aviation disasters in South Korea in decades. The crash killed 179 people out of the total 181 on board.

The direct cause of the crash was the malfunction of the landing gear, but the specific reason for this failure remains under further investigation. Other potential reasons, including a bird strike and runway safety concerns, are also being examined.

Following the tragedy, empty desks and a calendar marking days off after Christmas sit in an office in Muan where five employees were among the victims of the crash.

Colleagues wear black ribbons to condole deaths

According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 31), the five female colleagues at a public education office had gone on a trip together to Bangkok to celebrate their promotions and were flying home on the flight that crashed at the Muan International Airport.

Colleagues of the victims wearing black ribbons cried at their desks watching over a victim's empty desk where white chrysanthemums had been placed in mourning.

Packed boxes with books and stationeries awaited another victim who was supposed to move to another desk in the new year, Reuters reported.

At the office, officials wore black ribbons and set up an altar where colleagues and neighbours came to pay condolences.

Authorities accelerate identification of crash victims

In the latest news from the aftermath of the tragedy, investigators were expediting efforts to identify the victims.

Reuters further reported that the Muan International Airport would remain closed until January 7 as authorities continued to probe the cause of the tragedy.

In response to the tragedy, South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an emergency inspection of all airlines, starting with the 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft currently operated by South Korean carriers.

(With inputs from agencies)