Taste the 'rainbow'? or toxins: Skittles sued for using colours known to be 'unfit for human consumption'

A California man has sued candy maker Mars for allegedly using a "known toxin" to give its candy Skittles, its famous rainbow colours. Attorneys representing Jenile Thames a resident of San Leandro claimed that Skittles are dangerous for "human consumption" because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide. The lawsuit, which demands for class-action status was filed on Thursday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint said that although the candy manufacturer publicly announced its plan to stop using titanium dioxide in its products in 2016, titanium dioxide is still present in items like Skittles today.

Watch | Fentanyl overdose major concern in the US as its easy availability causes an alarm

Mars Inc. uses titanium dioxide for its well-known rainbow of synthetic pigments seen in Skittles.

The lawsuit claims that titanium dioxide, which is used in paint, adhesives, plastics, and roofing materials, can harm DNA, the brain, and other organs, as well as induce liver and kidney lesions.

In May, EFSA’s (European Food Safety Authority) expert Panel on Food Additives and Flavourings (FAF), had said: “Taking into account all available scientific studies and data, the Panel concluded that titanium dioxide can no longer be considered safe as a food additive."

Also read | California: First-of-its-kind proposal will no longer let parents sue social media companies

As per Reuters, the complainant is seeking unspecified monetary damages for fraud and violations of California consumer protection laws.

In a statement to TODAY and several other news outlets, Mars said: “While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Also read | Human rights vs elections: Who wins? Biden's 'support for human rights can be sold for a smidgen of oil'

Thames, the complainant, claimed that he purchased Skittles from a nearby QuikStop in April and that he would not have done so had he realised what was inside the candy.

He further claimed that reading the label would not have been helpful because it is difficult to read the ingredients on Skittles' bright red packaging.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.