Human rights vs elections: Who wins? Biden's 'support for human rights can be sold for a smidgen of oil'

The promises of a politician are fickle in nature. Every politician makes campaign promises that turn out to be bogus, and for US President Joe Biden his 2019 vow to declare Saudi Arabia a "paraiah" due to its human rights record is now one among that long list. He had made this promise after a report by US intelligence services said that the desert country's crown prince and de-facto leader Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was behind the 2018 killing and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, the recent picture of Biden fist-bumping MBS has undermined the leader's strong words.

With the fist bump, the US President has tarnished his long-cultivated reputation as a champion of human rights.

As the Post's CEO Fred Ryan said the fist bump in Jeddah "was worse than a handshake -- it was shameful".

"It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking."

This photo was taken outside a palace in Jeddah. It was promptly circulated by official Saudi news agencies before becoming viral on social media, reports AFP.

The White House hastily prepared for Biden to make a brief speech. As per AFP, Biden says he brought up the Khashoggi case "at the top" of his conversation with Prince Mohammed, and he was explicit about "what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now."

"My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear, and I have never been quiet about talking about human rights," he said at a press conference.

The fist bump, though, had already become the tour's signature moment.

Biden had earlier said that the trip was made "to promote US interests", which is seen as a likely reference to the need to persuade the top petroleum exporter in the world to increase oil output. After all, rising gas prices could hurt his party's chances in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Human rights advocates in the US do not sympathise with Biden.

Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter, "The autocrats of the world are smiling." He also compared Biden to his predecessor Donal Trump.

"Biden's support for human rights can be sold for a smidgen of oil."

One sold out core human rights principles for an empty and unfulfilled promise of more jobs.

The other sold out core human rights principles for the possible promise of a smidgen of more oil.

Both sold out core human rights principles for very little. pic.twitter.com/I18H4FAOWE — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 16, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

