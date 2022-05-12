Taj Mahal becomes most searched UNESCO World Heritage Site - See entire list

India’s Taj Mahal is currently the most searched UNESCO world heritage site in the world right now.

The world heritage sites around the world, which are recognised by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for their special place in world culture, has always been a major attraction for tourists around the world but the Taj Mahal has emerged as a major favourite.

There are 1,154 sites around the world which have been recognised by UNESCO for their architecture, importance and also cultural significance. The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and is well known for its majestic architectural genius.

According to the Zitango Travel’s data, the historic monument is India was searched around 1.4 million times in a single month. The monument, which is visited by thousands of people every day, was around 300,000 times more searched than the second placed Machu Picchu in Peru.

The other major monuments which were also searched around the world were Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the Stonehenge in England and the Statue of Liberty in the United States of America.

Here's the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites according to public interest -

1. Taj Mahal (14,00,000) – India

2. Machu Picchu (11,00,000) – Peru

3. Rio de Janeiro (8,24,000) – Brazil

4. Yellowstone National Park (7,93,000) – the USA

5. Stonehenge (7,82,000) – the UK

6. Statue of Liberty (7,57, 000) – the USA

7. Petra (5,75,000) – Jordan

8. Cinque Terre (5,50,000) – Italy

9. Palace of Versailles (4,64,000) – France

10. Chichen Itza (4,45,000) – Mexico