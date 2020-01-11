Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen declares victory in election

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen declared victory in Saturday's election as voters signalled support for her tough stance toward China.

"Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation," Tsai told reporters as she announced her victory.

China 'must abandon threats of force', she added.

Tsai campaigned on a platform of defending Taiwan's sovereignty against threats from Beijing.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu conceded defeat, saying his rival President Tsai Ing-wen had won a second term.

"I have called President Tsai to congratulate her," the Kuomintang party candidate told a crowd of supporters in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

"She has a new mandate for the next four years."

Tsai, who campaigned on a platform of defending Taiwan's sovereignty against threats from Beijing, is seeking a second term as independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate.