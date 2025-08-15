/Syrian govt announces ceasefire with Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces

The Syrian government has announced an immediate nationwide ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), taking almost full control of the country and ending nearly two weeks of fighting, according to Syrian state media. The Syrian government now takes almost full control of the country, while the Kurdish-led forces that controlled the northeast for over a decade will be dismantled. The ceasefire forms part of a broader 14-point agreement that will see the SDF integrated into Syria’s military and state institutions.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa said the deal would allow Syrian state institutions to reassert control over three eastern and northern governorates—al-Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Raqqa.

The announcement came after a meeting between al-Sharaa and the US special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, in Damascus. Barrack praised the agreement as a step toward a ‘unified Syria’.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi was expected to attend the meeting but was unable to travel due to weather conditions, with his visit postponed until Monday, said al-Sharaa.

Kurdish-led forces established their autonomous administration during Syria’s civil war, almost a decade ago, with strong backing from the US, which armed and trained the SDF as its main local partner in the fight against the Islamic State group.

With US military support, the SDF drove ISIS from much of northeastern Syria and went on to govern both Kurdish and Arab-majority areas.

Post-ceasefire, Syrian authorities will take over civilian institutions, border crossings, and oil and gas fields.

SDF military and security personnel will be integrated into Syria’s defence and interior ministries after vetting. Damascus will assume responsibility for prisons and detention camps holding tens of thousands of foreign ISIS fighters and their families.

Damascus will now also recognise Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, like giving an official language status to Kurdish and marking the Kurdish new year as a national holiday.

The agreement also reaffirms Syria’s participation in the US-led coalition against Islamic State.

The agreement comes as tensions between government forces and the SDF boiled over earlier this month, eventually resulting in a major push toward the east. The SDF appeared to have largely retreated after initial clashes on a tense frontline area in eastern Aleppo province. Syria’s Defence Ministry said it has ordered the fighting to halt on the frontlines after the agreement.

Syria’s new leaders have struggled to assert their full authority over the war-torn country since toppling Bashar Assad in December 2024.