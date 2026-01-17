/‘It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,’ says Trump, calls Khamenei a ‘sick man’

A day after expressing respect for the leadership in Iran and thanking it for cancelling ‘over 800’ executions, President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 37-year reign, calling the leader a ‘sick man’. “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump said in an interview with POLITICO, even as widespread protests calling for an end to the regime appear to have waned. Thousands of protesters across the country were killed over the last three weeks, prompting Trump to repeatedly threaten military intervention in Iran. On Tuesday, Trump called on Iranians to keep protesting and “take over institutions,” saying that “help is on its way.”

However, the next day, Trump abruptly changed course, saying he had been informed that the killings had stopped.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago,” Trump said Saturday, when asked about the size of a possible US military operation in Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!”

Khamenei calls Trump a ‘criminal’

Trump’s comments on Saturday came shortly after Khamenei’s X account posted a series of hostile messages, accusing the US president of being responsible for deadly violence and unrest in Iran.

“We find the US President guilty due to the casualties, damages, and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation,” Khamenei wrote.

In another post, he said Trump had mischaracterised violent groups as representing the Iranian people, calling it “an appalling slander.”

Khamenei reiterated an accusation that the US seeks domination over Iran’s economic and political resources.

He also described the protesters as “foot soldiers" of the United States and said they had destroyed mosques and educational centres. “Through hurting people, they killed several thousand of them,” he said.

‘Tehran’s rulers rely on repression and violence to govern,’ says Trump

After Khamenei’s posts were read to him, Trump said Tehran’s rulers rely on repression and violence to govern. “What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before,” Trump said.

“In order to keep the country functioning—even though that function is at a very low level—the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control.” “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death,” Trump added.

Also Read: Trump threatens to slap tariffs on nations opposing his Greenland takeover plan

Trump went further in personal terms, denouncing Khamenei and the Iranian system of governance.

“The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people,” Trump said. “His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership.”

The exchange underscores a sharpening rhetoric between Washington and Tehran at a volatile moment for the region, and after Khamenei claimed in a recent public address that “the Iranian nation has defeated America.”

Iranian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump’s fresh observations on Khamenei and Iran.

Trump’s remarks came after thousands of protesters were killed in Iran over the last two weeks.