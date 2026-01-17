/DGCA levies Rs 22.20 crore fine on IndiGo for Dec 2025 flight disruptions

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, took action against IndiGo in connection with the large-scale flight disruptions in December 2025, when thousands of passengers were stranded across the country after flights were cancelled or diverted for an extended duration. After a detailed inquiry into the aviation crisis, the DGCA has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo. Besides, the body has asked the airline to pledge a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore in favour of the DGCA to ensure compliance with the directives and long-term systemic correction.

The large-scale flight delays and cancellations from 3rd to 5th December 2025, including the cancellation of 2,507 flights and 1,852 flights being delayed, led to inconvenience to over three lakh passengers.

On the directions of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the DGCA constituted a four-member committee for a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances leading to the disruptions.

‘IndiGo management adopted over-optimised operational model’

The committee concluded that the management of the airline had adopted an over-optimised operational model that was centred on maximum utilisation of crew, aircraft, and network resources, leaving nearly no margin to absorb disruptions. The key findings of the Inquiry Committee were that the primary causes for the disruption were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control on the part of M/s IndiGo.

The committee also observed that the airline’s management failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffer, and effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions. These lapses resulted in widespread flight delays and large-scale cancellations.

DGCA takes action against several officials

After due deliberations, DGCA also took some enforcement actions, including action against officials of InterGlobe Aviation, and cautioned the CEO for inadequate overall oversight of flight operations and crisis management.

It also issued a warning to the Accountable Manager (COO) for failure to assess the impact of Winter Schedule 2025 and the revised FDTL CAR that led to disruptions. A warning was also issued to the Senior Vice President (OCC) with directions to relieve him of current operational responsibilities and not to assign any accountable position.

The DGCA also issued warnings to Deputy Head–Flight Operations, AVP–Crew Resource Planning, and Director–Flight Operations for lapses.

IndiGo has also been directed to take appropriate action against any other personnel identified through its internal inquiry and submit a compliance report to DGCA.