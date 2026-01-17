/‘Never seen anyone so crazy for Nobel’: Kailash Satyarthi on Machado handing prize to Trump

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi reacted to media reports of the Nobel Peace Prize being ‘offered’ to US President Donald Trump and termed the episode as shocking, while contrasting the incident with how he placed his own Nobel medal in trust for the people of India. Speaking at the launch of his book, ‘Karuna: The Power of Compassion’, at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday, Satyarthi said he was left “shocked” by the reports that a fellow Nobel laureate had “presented” her Peace Prize to Donald Trump, and without taking the name of the US President, said, “God, I’ve never seen any person in my life who was so crazy for the Nobel Prize.”

‘Nobel Prize represents moral authority, not political validation’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Satyarthi referred to the Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado physically handing her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House during a meeting.

Trump praised her gesture, but the Nobel Institute issued a press release clarifying that the Nobel Peace Prize is strictly non-transferable, stressing that while a medal may be symbolically handed over, the honour itself cannot be passed on to another person.

“It has been reported in the press that the Nobel Committee said very clearly that it is not transferable,” Satyarthi said, adding that the Nobel Prize represents moral authority, not political validation.

Satyarthi formally handed his Nobel Prize to president

Satyarthi then shared what had happened when he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and was invited by then President Pranab Mukherjee to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“He said, you are the first Indian-born Indian to bring the Peace Medal to the land of India,” Satyarthi recalled.

Satyarthi told Mukherjee that he wanted the medal to belong to the people of India but was told that there was no protocol to hand it over to the nation. When Satyarthi persisted and even offered to place it at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, a new protocol was created, and the medal was formally handed to the president to be kept on behalf of the country.

Also Read: Trump threatens to slap tariffs on nations opposing his Greenland takeover plan

Satyarthi then signed off on a high moral note, saying, “There are some whose honour is raised because the prize is given to them. And there are some who raise the honour of the prize when it is given to them.”