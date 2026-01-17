/NATO's Greenland defence sees symbolic troop deployment, not a fighting force

NATO countries have deployed a small multinational military force of 37 military personnel to Greenland in a symbolic deployment. It was intended to send a political signal to assert Danish Sovereignity in the territory through the so-called “reconnaissance mission”. The Danish-led initiative is called Arctic Endurance. It already has 200 personnel stationed there. Denmark has promised that it was pressing on with plans for a "larger and more permanent" NATO presence to secure the island coveted by US President Donald Trump.

France has sent 15 soldiers of the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade, Germany has added 13 more personnel, Sweden has sent 3 officers participating, Norway has 2 officers deployed, the United Kingdom has 1 military officer added to the group, Netherlands has 1 navy officer who has also joined the mission. People online trolled the scale of deployment, one user commented, may be the one officer from the UK is “James Bond”. Others called it a “clown show”. Another called it "THE BOYS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE WIVES"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US military already has a presence of 140–150 personnel at Pituffik Space Base. “I don’t think troops in Europe impact the president’s decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Soren Enderson, Head of Denmark's Joint Arctic Force, said that the military exercises in Greenland are linked to Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia will bolster its defence and infrastructure in the Northern Sea route, calling NATO activities near Greenland a provocation and Western 'hysteria' over nonexistent threats.