/Told to go to bed, 11-year-old boy allegedly shoots father over Nintendo Switch

Douglas Dietz, 42, died from a gunshot wound on his bed in Duncannon Borough in Perry County, Pennsylvania. He was allegedly shot by his foster kid, Clayton Dietz, 11, for asking him to go to sleep and taking away his Nintendo Switch. The incident reportedly happened on Clayton's birthday. Jillian, the wife of Douglas, said that she woke up in bed with the sound of a gunshot and a fiery smell.

According to the court document, Clayton enjoyed himself with his parents, Douglas and his wife, Jillian, sang Clayton a birthday song, asked him to go to sleep and took away his Nintendo Switch. The boy reportedly went through his father's cabinet to find the Nintendo Switch. He found the key to his father's safe and unlocked it, where, instead of Nintendo, he found a revolver, “removing the gun from the safe, loading bullets into it and walking over to his father's side of the bed…"He pulled back the hammer and fired the gun at his father," the affidavit alleges. The boy allegedly entered the bedroom and told his mother, “I killed Daddy…Daddy's dead.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The boy told police, "I shot somebody," according to the affidavit obtained by WGAL. "He admitted that he had someone in mind whom he was going to shoot, whom he identified as his father."

When asked what he was thinking when he wanted to kill his father. He said he was “mad, and he had not thought about that.” Later, in an interview, his mother told KOMO News, “I killed my dad. I hate myself.” The boy had a “large contusion” above his left eye and a small laceration near the middle of his lower lip when the police questioned him first. The boy has been charged with criminal homicide, and a hearing has been set for January 22. He was denied bail.