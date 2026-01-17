/Trump issues pardons to 21 convicts, including convicted fraudsters and politically connected figure

US President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons on Thursday to a large group of almost two dozen convicts, including the father of a large donor to his super PAC, a former governor of Puerto Rico, a fraudster whose sentence Trump commuted in his first term and who was back in prison again. In a social media post, White House Pardon Czar Alice Marie Johnson, mentioned that the Trump administration granted clemency to 21 “deserving individuals”, among whom 9 will be released immediately.

Notable individuals who received clemency

Adriana Camberos and Andreas Camberos

Adriana was convicted of fraud in 2017 for counterfeiting 5-hour energy bottles for grocers. Her sentence was commuted in 2021, but she was back in prison again in 2024 for a fraud conviction. A rare second pardon by the same President. Her brother Andreas, who was convicted in 2024, was also pardoned.

Julio Herrera Velutini

A Venezuelan-Italian banker conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud. He was accused of trying to bribe former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez. Notably Herrar's daughter, Isabela Herrera, donated $2.5 million to Trump's MAGA in late 2024.

Wanda Vázquez

The former Puerto Rican governor, who was convicted of campaign finance violations and pleaded guilty to accepting a promise of a campaign contribution that was never received, in exchange for dropping bribery and fraud charges.

Marko Rossini

A former FBI agent who was also involved in campaign finance, along with Wanda Vázquez and Julio Herrera Velutini.

Michael Grimm

Former Republican Congressman from New York who served time for tax fraud. He reportedly threatened to throw a reporter off Capitol Hill for asking uncomfortable questions.

Tood and Julie Chrisley

The couple, known for their Tennessee-based reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," was on trial and conviction on bank fraud and tax fraud.

Henry Cuellar and Imelda Cuellar

The couple was convicted of fraud, money laundering and accepting a bribe of $600,000 from an Azerbaijani state-owned energy company and a Mexican commercial bank.