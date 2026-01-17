/Trump again claims US created ISIS to explain backing for Delcy Rodriguez

US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter why his administration would work with Delcy Rodriguez, the interim leader of Venezuela. While explaining his alignment with the remnants of Nicolas Maduro, Trump admitted that he didn't want Venezuela to be the next Iraq. Trump previously, in 2016, blamed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for the instability in the Middle East and accused them of being the “founders of ISIS”.

A reporter confronted Donald Trump on Friday afternoon, asking why he would want the Nobel Prize of someone else? Trump explained that because she had offered it to him. “And I thought that was a very nice gesture. And by the way, I think she’s a very fine woman, and we’ll be talking again.” The reporter asked if she was a nice person, then why was he backing Delcy Rodriguez to be the Venezuelan President? Trump then elaborated on how US strategic mistakes in Iraq led to the creation of ISIS, and he did not want Venezuela to be the next Iraq.

“Well, if you ever remember a place called Iraq, where everybody was fired, every single person, the police, the generals, everybody was fired, and they ended up being ISIS. Instead of just getting down to business, they ended up being ISIS, so I remember that,” said Trump.

Mainstream media analysts point out that the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, the removal of Saddam Hussein, and the decision to dissolve the existing Sunni military created a power vacuum. Further torture and humiliation in existing prison facilities like Camp Bucca resulted in psychological trauma and dissociative personality disorder, which resulted in the fostering of the extremist ideology ISIS. However, mainstream scholars disagree with Trump's claims that the US directly founded ISIS.