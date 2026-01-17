/Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh; 30-year-old Ripon Shaha run over by SUV at fuel station

The targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh continues unabated, showing no signs of easing, as another case of a Hindu man crushed to death by an SUV following a dispute at a fuel station was reported. The victim identified 30-year-old Ripon Shaha, a fuel station worker, who was allegedly mowed over in an effort to stop the vehicle from leaving the petrol pump without paying for the fuel.



According to local media reports, Abdul Hashem, a local leader belonging to the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), and a resident of Sadar Upazila, refused to pay the Rs 3,710 bill for fuel on Friday and was attempting to escape. Shaha, trying to stop Hashem, stood in front of the Black SUV. The driver ran him over and fled, killing Saha on the spot.

Police later seized the vehicle and arrested its owner, Abdul Hashem, 55, and his driver, Kamal Hossain, 43. "We will file a murder case. The worker stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel, and they ran him over before fleeing," Rajbari Sadar Police chief Khondakar Ziaur Rahman told news portal bdnews24.com.

The incident comes as the latest attack on a series of sustained targeting of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, as the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that it has recorded 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone.

The council also highlighted escalated targeting of minorities and expressed grave concerns over rising attacks and religious discrimination. The forum alleged the recent rise in violence against minorities is intended to prevent minority voters from casting their votes as the general election approaches.



As per the 2022 census, Bangladesh has around 13.13 million Hindus, making about 7.95 per cent of the population, with the community facing a sustained existential crisis from Islamic fundamentalists. The Hindu population in the neighbouring country declined from 19.8 per cent at the time of independence in 1971 to 7.95 per cent in 2022.