/‘Illegal infiltrators must be removed': PM Modi says Bengal is fed up with TMC misrule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Jan 17) mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), describing the Mamata Banerjee-led government as extremely ruthless and insensitive towards citizens by not allowing implementation of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and free ration and alleged that the TMC leaders "loot" the funds sent by the centre. The Prime Minister made these remarks in Malda as he sounded the poll bugle in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Malda, PM Modi said, "I want every poor household in Bengal to have its own permanent home. Those who are entitled should receive a free ration. I want the full benefits of the welfare schemes started by the Central Government for the poor to reach you. But this is not happening. The TMC government here is extremely insensitive and ruthless. TMC leaders are looting the money that the Central Government sends for the poor."



Modi also targeted Mamata Banerjee over illegal infiltrations, citing examples of developed countries and highlighting the need for removing illegal immigrants from the state. He asserted that the People of Bengal are seeking change, and the time is up for the TMC.

"A very big challenge in front of Bengal is that of infiltration. You see, there are developed and prosperous countries in the world, which have no shortage of money, and they are removing infiltrators from their places. It is also very necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," PM Modi added.

While the Prime Minister did not name any country, the United States, under Donald Trump, is actively working to remove illegal immigrants from the country. Washington, DC, recently announced a pause in the issuance of immigrant visas to nationals of 75 countries, including Pakistan, citing concerns about potential misuse of public welfare benefits.

He further said that India's Gen Z believes in the BJP's development model, citing recent victory in local body polls in Maharashtra and a triumph in the Prized Mumbai municipal corporation, the BMC.

"People of India, especially Gen Z, have reposed faith in the BJP's development model. After witnessing your excitement here, I am saying this with full belief that this time people of Bengal will give BJP an overwhelming majority," he stated.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal. The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.

"This country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is connecting the land of Mother Kali to the land of Mother Kamakhya. In the coming times, this modern train will expand across the entire country," he said. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.