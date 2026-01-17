/Amid Indore water crisis, Shubman Gill installs special purifier in hotel room: Reports

When team India arrived in Indore for the series decider ODI against New Zealand, cricket was not the only thing on their minds. With the cleanest city in India, dealing with a serious water contamination crisis, the team has decided to take extra care about health and safety. This match is crucial, with the ODI series tied at 1-1, but off the field, staying safe has become just as important as winning the game and clinching the ODI series.

According to reports from NDTV and Dainik Bhaskar, Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill brought a special water purification machine worth nearly INR 3 lakh to the team hotel. The machine has been installed inside his personal room and is used to re-purify water that is already treated by RO systems or even bottled water. The idea is simple: no risks, no shortcuts, and complete control over drinking water quality.

Hotel sources revealed that the device is capable of filtering water at multiple levels and is seen as an added safety layer. While the team is staying in a five-star hotel that already provides packaged drinking water and RO facilities, the Indian camp has chosen to go a step further. A member of the team management was quoted by NDTV as saying that “the health of players comes first, and every possible step is being taken to avoid any issue.”



The team’s media manager, however, refused to make any official comment on the matter. He did not confirm whether the purifier was brought due to the recent deaths caused by contaminated water or if it was part of Gill’s personal safety routine. This silence has only highlighted how serious the situation in Indore has become.



The water crisis in the city has already claimed 23 lives, as per local reports. The government has acknowledged 15 deaths in the High Court, and compensation has been given to 21 affected families. Several patients are still in the ICU, with some on ventilator support. These developments have created concern across the country, especially with an international cricket match being hosted in the same city.