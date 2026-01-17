/'I can beat anyone:' Novak Djokovic confident ahead of Australian Open 2026 title push

Novak Djokovic walked into the Australian Open 2026 with the same calm confidence that has defined most of his career. At 38, when questions about retirement follow him everywhere, the Serbian legend made one thing clear. He is not here for a farewell tour. He is here to compete, and he believes he can still win the biggest titles in tennis. Djokovic dismissed all talk around stepping away from the sport and said his hunger remains as strong as ever.

With 24 Grand Slam titles already to his name, he is now chasing history once again. One more major victory would take him past Margaret Court and give him the record of 25 Grand Slam titles. For a player who has broken almost every major record in tennis, that milestone still means something special.

The former world No.1 admitted that the last two years have not been easy. Injuries have slowed him down and his results at the biggest events have been mixed. In 2025, he reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams but could not go beyond that stage. Players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have stood in his way, showing a level that many believe is the future of men’s tennis.

Still, Djokovic is not ready to step aside. He said tennis continues to give him an adrenaline rush that keeps him motivated. The energy of walking onto the court, the connection with fans, and the love for the game are what push him forward. For him, achievements matter, but passion matters even more.

Djokovic was honest in admitting that Sinner and Alcaraz are currently playing at a level above most of the field. But he also reminded everyone of what he is capable of when fully fit. He pointed to his win over Alcaraz in the quarter-finals last year as proof that he can still beat the best on his day.

“When I am healthy and everything comes together, I feel I can beat anyone,” Djokovic said. He added that without self-belief, it would be impossible for him to continue competing at the highest level. That belief, according to him, is still very much alive.

The Serbian star also ruled out any plans for a retirement tour. He said he does not want attention on his exit when he is still ranked world No.4 and fighting with the top players in the game. Retirement, he said, will be discussed only when he truly feels the time is right.