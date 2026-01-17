/UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit India on Monday

New Delhi: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is expected to visit Delhi on Monday. The visit is expected to further firm up ties between the two countries. India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have forged one of the most dynamic bilateral partnerships in the world, blending ancient trade links with modern strategic and economic ambitions.

The relationship, rooted in centuries-old commerce across the Arabian Sea, has transformed dramatically in recent years. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2022, has been a game-changer. Bilateral trade reached new heights in 2025, with non-oil trade surging to approximately $37.6 billion in the first half of the year alone, a 34% increase year-on-year, putting the two nations firmly on track to hit ambitious targets of $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

The CEPA has slashed tariffs on thousands of products and boosted exports of Indian engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, while facilitating UAE investments in India’s infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy sectors.

The UAE ranks as the seventh-largest investor in India, with cumulative foreign direct investment inflows exceeding $22 billion since 2000. Energy remains a cornerstone, with the UAE supplying vital oil and liquefied natural gas to fuel India’s growth. Recent initiatives include rupee-dirham trade settlement mechanisms and integration of digital payment systems like India’s UPI in the UAE, reducing reliance on the US dollar. Defence and security ties have deepened, with regular joint exercises and discussions on maritime cooperation.

Earlier this month, India’s army chief visited the UAE to enhance military engagement. The 3.5-million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE forms a vital bridge, contributing significantly to both economies and earning appreciation from UAE leaders.

Looking ahead, both countries are aligning on global initiatives, including India’s upcoming BRICS presidency in 2026 and support for projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.