/Pakistan and Jordan also get invites to join Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jordan’s King Abdullah have also received invitations from US President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza. A spokesperson for Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Sunday, “Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.”

Pakistan does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and has been vocally opposed to the Jewish state’s military operations in Gaza, which it even described as “genocide,” a charge Israel vehemently rejected. If Islamabad accepts Trump’s invite, it would add another nation hostile to Israel to the Gaza oversight committee.

Jordan’s foreign ministry also shared on Sunday that King Abdullah has got an invitation from Trump to join the Board of Peace, adding that it was reviewing related documents within the country’s internal legal procedures before deciding whether to accept.

It would be a largely symbolic board that would include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a staunch critic of Israel, as well as other European and Middle Eastern leaders.

A representative from Turkey, and fellow hostile state Qatar, will sit on the more consequential Gaza Executive Board. The inclusion of both was met with staunch objections from Jerusalem, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office saying Saturday that the board’s makeup “was not coordinated with Israel and contradicts its policy.”

Netanyahu convened several meetings on Sunday morning with his war cabinet, the full government cabinet, and the party chairs in his coalition, called in response to the inclusion of Qatar and Turkey on the Gaza Executive Board.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney had also received an invite to sit on the Board of Peace. Carney said on Sunday that he had agreed in principle, although details were still being worked out, especially regarding financial commitments.

“We haven’t gone through all the details of the structure, how it’s going to work, what financing is for, et cetera,” Carney told reporters in Doha.

Trump’s administration wants nations to pay $1 billion to stay on his Gaza Board of Peace for more than three years.

The Gaza Executive Board, placed above the Board of Peace, is a less ceremonial and more consequential council that will be more directly involved in overseeing the postwar management of Gaza.