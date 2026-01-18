/Trump invites PM Modi to be part of Gaza 'Board of Peace'

United States President Donald Trump has invited Indian PM Modi to be part of the Gaza board of peace. The ambitious international body aims to guide the reconstruction and transitional governance of Gaza following the fragile ceasefire that halted more than two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A U.S. Embassy Spokesperson told WION, 'On January 16, President Trump announced the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and shared that additional Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board members will be announced over the coming weeks. I have nothing further to announce at this time.'

Announced on 15 January as part of phase two of his 20-point peace plan, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, the Board aims to oversee demilitarisation, humanitarian relief, infrastructure rebuilding, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Ali Shaath.

Trump described the initiative as "the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled", with a founding executive committee featuring high-profile figures: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, billionaire Marc Rowan, and adviser Robert Gabriel.

Former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov serves as High Representative for Gaza, coordinating on-the-ground efforts. A separate Gaza Executive Board includes regional representatives such as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UAE Minister Reem al-Hashimy, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, and others, blending American leadership with Arab input.

Trump has extended invitations to several world leaders to join as founding members of the broader Board, which he envisions potentially addressing future global conflicts beyond Gaza. Confirmed responses and invitations include:



Argentina – President Javier Milei publicly accepted, calling it an honour.

Canada – Prime Minister Mark Carney

Turkey – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received a personal letter

Egypt – President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi



For this week, focus clearly on the World Economic Forum and how much discussion will be on the Gaza board of peace. Proponents view the Board as a pragmatic, US-led path to stability, economic revival, and demilitarisation in Gaza. Critics, including regional voices and rights groups, question its legitimacy, Palestinian representation, and potential for external dominance over the enclave's future.