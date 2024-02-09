Syrian air defenses 'engage hostile targets' near Damascus, source of attack unclear

The Syrian air defences, as per state media reports, on Friday responded to an attack near the capital.

At the time this report was published, on the nation's official news agency SANA's website, it merely states that Syria air defence systems engaged "hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus." No further details are provided.

Is Israel to blame?

While the source of the attack was not immediately specified, the SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) often blames Israel in its initial reports for "hostile" strikes.

Since the onset of the civil war in 2011, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes on Syria. However, particularly since the start of its conflict with Hamas in Gaza on October 7, Israel, as per AFP, has intensified its efforts against Iran-backed forces in Syria.

Israel typically refrains from commenting on individual strikes in Syria but has consistently stated its opposition to Iran's expanding presence in the region.