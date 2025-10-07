Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander General Mazloum Abdi announced a "comprehensive" ceasefire on Tuesday (October 7) on all fronts in north and northeastern Syria. The ministry stated that the ceasefire took effect immediately.

As per a Reuters report, clashes between the two sides have cast a shadow over a landmark deal signed in March between the Kurdish-led SDF and Syria's new Islamist-led government to integrate the regional force into state institutions.

The peace deal is aimed at stitching together a nation fractured by 14 years of civil war. Both parties will try to create a way for the Kurdish-led forces that hold a quarter of Syria to merge with Damascus.

This came after the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that at least three members of Syria’s internal security forces and several civilians were wounded after SDF attacks on checkpoints in the Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafieh neighbourhoods.

SANA said the clashes erupted after the Syrian Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that recent manoeuvres by its forces along several front lines with the Kurdish-led SDF in the northeast of the country were not new operations but part of a planned redeployment.