/Does this Nobel winner know that he won the medicine prize? He is 'off grid', in the wilderness, on a hike

Fred Ramsdell, one of the recipients of this year's Nobel Prize in medicine, is known for his groundbreaking work in immunology and his remarkable work-life balance. In fact, he might still be unaware of his award, as he's currently on a remote hiking trip, completely disconnected from digital devices. Ramsdell, a senior advisor at Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco, shares this prestigious honour with Mary Brunkow from Seattle and Shimon Sakaguchi from Osaka University in Japan. They were recognised for their pioneering discoveries in immune system functioning.

However, Ramsdell’s choice to be "off the grid" has made it challenging for the Nobel committee to notify him. His spokesperson confirmed that he is currently hiking in a remote area and may be unreachable for some time. Ramsdell's friend and lab co-founder, Jeffrey Bluestone, mentioned that he too has been trying to contact Ramsdell, suspecting that he might be somewhere in the Idaho backcountry. Though the Nobel committee initially struggled to get in touch with Ramsdell, they managed to contact Brunkow. The committee had to navigate the time difference between Stockholm and the West Coast of the US (nine hours) before reaching her.

