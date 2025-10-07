/Despite heavy damage in India's Operation Sindoor, Pak DG ISPR lauds Chinese weapon for exceptional performance

Pakistan’s Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made fresh claims lauding the performance of Chinese weaponry used by the country in the cross-border firing with India. On the intervening night between May 6 and 7, India launched a retaliatory attack in Pakistan and PoK. It was during this 4-day conflict that Islamabad deployed J-10Cs andPL-15 missiles, and now, the ISPR chief was seen singing praises during an interview with news outlet Bloomberg, “Of course lately, recent Chinese platforms, they’ve demonstrated exceptionally well. We are open to all sorts of technology.”

"As far as air defence part is concerned, we have evidence of one long-range strike...along with that five fighters, high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF-17 class, our system tells us," Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh told reporters at the Indian Air Force annual day and as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Launch of Op Sindoor

India’s precision strikes came after the country did not take any action against the terrorist outfits operating on its soil. On April 22, terrorist group The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated a dastardly attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. During the initial Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikaram Misri had mentioned it was after a fortnight of inaction that forced New Delhi to take the step.

Chinese HQ-9 suffered heavy damage