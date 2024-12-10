Damascus, Syria

Syria's Islamist rebel leader has pledged to hold accountable former senior government officials for torture and war crimes.

Advertisment

This comes on the heels of talks on transferring power after President Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

Al-Jolani, who is now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, promised to offer rewards to anyone providing information about senior army and security officers involved in war crimes.

"We will not hesitate to hold accountable the criminals, murderers, security and army officers involved in torturing the Syrian people," Al-Jolani said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Advertisment

"We will offer rewards to anyone who provides information about senior army and security officers involved in war crimes," he said.

He further said that his incoming administration aims to ensure the return of officials who have fled abroad.

Al-Jolani Sharaa held talks with outgoing prime minister Mohammed al-Jalali on Monday (Dec 9) "to coordinate a transfer of power that guarantees the provision of services" to Syria's people, as per an earlier statement on Telegram.

Advertisment

Also read: Who are the Alawites, Assad's community, who dominated Syria despite being a minority?

Israel destroys key military sites in Syria

Meanwhile, Israel has destroyed significant military sites in Syria with a wave of airstrikes since Assad's ouster, said a war monitor on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"Israel destroyed the most important military sites in Syria, including Syrian airports and their warehouses, aircraft squadrons, radars, military signal stations, and many weapons and ammunition depots in various locations in most Syrian governorates," the Britain-based Observatory said in a statement Tuesday.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli PM Says Hamas Will Rebuild, Attack Us Again If War Ends

Israel targeted an air defence facility in the vicinity of the port city of Latakia, destroying Syria's naval ships as well as military warehouses.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.