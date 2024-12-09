Damascus, Syria

The long rule of the Assad family in Syria that lasted over half a century came to an end after rebel groups seized the capital Damascus and overthrew President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday (Dec 8).

Assad, who belongs to the minority Alawites community, maintained power over the Sunni-majority Syria for 24 years.

However, the collapse of his rule has forced him to flee the country to Russia, ending his family’s 54-year rule.

Who are the Alawites?

The ouster of Assad brought sharp focus back to his community Alawites, a minority Shia sect in a Sunni-majority country.

The Alawites are significantly different from other Islamic sects. Although they make up only about 10-13 per cent of Syria's 23 million population, they have asserted dominance over the nation after its independence from France in 1946.

Amid the rising influence within the country’s politics and military forces, Hafez al-Assad became president after the military coup in 1970. He remained in power until his death in 2000. His son Bashar al-Assad then followed his father’s footsteps, becoming the president in an authoritarian rule until his fall, which marked the end of Alawite dominance in Syria's governance.

While Alawites have roots in Shia Islam, they practice distinct rituals and beliefs from Sunni and mainstream Shia.

The Alawite faith venerates Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad.

It has elements of other faiths including Christian, Gnostic, Neoplatonic, and Zoroastrian.

Alawites interpret the five Pillars of Islam symbolically and observe Christian, Islamic, and Alawite holidays.

Their practices and secretive nature of faith have alienated them from the other mainstream Muslim groups, who often label them as infidels.

Their beliefs include reincarnation and a divine Trinity.

The Alawites benefitted under Assad family rule, becoming synonymous with power in the country where they were minorities.

However, not all Alawites were in support of Assad.

Despite their influence, a large section of the community faced economic challenges and did not profit from Assad’s rule.

After the fall of Assad, Alawites are struck with shock and confusion as their future remains uncertain during the shifting political landscape of the country, which has resulted in a loss of their influence.

(With inputs from agencies)

