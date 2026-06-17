/Swedish man who forced his wife to have sex with 120 men jailed for 4 years 5 months

A Swedish man who forced his wife to have sex with 120 men was sentenced to four years and five months in prison on Tuesday. The trial was held in Härnösand, on Sweden's eastern coast, where the court found that he threatened her with violence and security cameras. The prosecutors said that the 61-year-old "ruthlessly exploited" his wife. The man maintained that he had only helped organise consensual encounters. He was convicted of offences including attempted rape, aggravated pimping, assault and unlawful threats. Twenty-eight other men were also convicted of purchasing sexual acts and services.

The case has led to outrage, with some finding it similar to the one in France where Dominique Pelicot was found guilty of drugging his then-wife, Gisèle and allowing other men to rape her over a period of nine years. The man belongs to the Swedish province of Ångermanland and denied any wrongdoing. Both of them has been identified.

Also Read: Swedish man accused of coercing wife into sexual act with nearly 120 men

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The exploitation lasted nearly three years

The prosecutors said that the traumatising experience started in 2022 when he started forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money, who came from across the country to their secluded farm in Kramfors. He controlled her using drugs and through the surveillance cameras in their home, which captured some of the sexual encounters. He exploited her limited access to people and the remoteness of their house. The prosecutors said that he also threatened to kill her, burn her and cut off her fingers. Public broadcaster SVT said that the woman managed to escape using a blind spot which the cameras could not access and called the police.

The court found that he "influenced and induced his wife to perform sexual acts on herself, broadcast them online, receive additional sex buyers and try to get neighbours and customers to have sex with her." The torture involved "prolonged nagging and with unpleasant and condescending language". He started selling her sexual services and managed it as a business. The court dismissed eight counts of rape since involuntary participation could not be established, but convicted the man of one count of attempted rape. The man was also ordered to pay the woman 200,000 krona in damages.