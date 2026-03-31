/Horrifying! Swedish man accused of coercing wife into sexual act with nearly 120 men: More details inside

A Swedish man on Monday has been charged with exploiting his "vulnerable" wife to have sex with nearly 120 men for money with aggravated pimping, several rapes and assaults. The 62-year-old suspect was arrested in October 2025 after his wife reported his act to police in northern Sweden. Since then, he has been held in custody.



The man was accused of creating online advertisements, scheduling meetings, keeping guard and forcing his wife to perform sexual acts online to attract more clients. Based on the charges, the man had made money for years from compelling his wife to perform sexual acts, according to a report by the AFP.



He was also accused of using violence and intimidation, allegedly exploiting the woman’s drug addiction while supplying her with substances. The prosecutor described the situation as “ruthless exploitation.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Along with charges of aggravated pimping, the man, who denies all allegations, faces eight counts of rape. These include an incident involving a client, as well as multiple cases where the woman was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts on herself for online videos.



Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt told AFP that the woman, considered to be in a vulnerable state, had to some extent agreed to engage in sex work. However, she had refused to do so with certain individuals or under specific conditions.



"There are certain boundaries she has had. When he hasn't respected them, when he has steamrolled her after she has said 'no', those are the situations when he is charged with attempted rape, or rape," Annerstedt told AFP.

Warnings & unleashing ‘the monster’ threat

The man was also charged with four attempted rapes and four assaults, along with threatening his wife, including warnings about unleashing "the monster". The whole incidents were reported to have taken place between August 11, 2022, and October 21, 2025.



A trial of the accused is set to start on April 13. Annerstedt confirmed that officials had identified nearly 120 people suspected of having bought sexual services. In response to the incident, twenty-six men have been charged with buying sex related to the case, and other individuals are being probed.



Silvia Ingolfsdottir, the woman’s lawyer, told AFP that the charges stem from the “serious and aggravated crimes” her client has endured. In a text message, she said, "She now hopes to obtain justice."



According to public broadcaster SVT, the accused had previously been a senior member of the Hells Angels biker group. The case has drawn significant attention across Sweden. In February, Sweden’s Minister for Gender Equality, Nina Larsson, stressed that men must “stop buying and selling women’s bodies.” She described media coverage of the so-called “Swedish Pelicot case” as shocking and disturbing in a post on X.