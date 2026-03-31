In a new court filing on Tuesday (Mar 31), defence attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the accused who allegedly killed conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, have claimed that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was unable to match the bullet recovered during the autopsy to the rifle allegedly used by Robinson.Stating that the recovered weapon was a Mauser Model 98 .30-06 caliber rifle, defence lawyers stated that the ATF analyst could not conclusively identify the bullet fragment found in Kirk’s body to that of the bullet fired. Robinson’s legal team is using this finding to support his claim of innocence and has requested a six-month delay to further review approximately 20,000 files of evidence.

What prosecutors are saying?

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Despite the new court filing, prosecutors maintain that Robinson travelled three hours to the university to carry out the killing. He was later turned in by his father, who recognised the rifle in police-released images during the manhunt. The weapon had reportedly been gifted to Robinson by his grandfather. They have also submitted to the court alleged messages between Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which he discussed leaving the rifle behind and attempting to retrieve it. He also expressed concern about fingerprints and how to explain the missing weapon to his father. Prosecutors say that Robinson eventually confessed to his father, who then contacted law enforcement and helped secure him until officers arrived. They also quoted Robinson's friends who said he joked about violence during drunken moments and had been influenced by extremist views

What more defence said?

The defense highlighted that reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and ATF show multiple DNA profiles on key evidence. The defence pressed the court to ask prosecutors to present several categories of evidence, including forensic reports, social media data, testimony from officers, and statements from Robinson’s family and roommate. They also claimed that some of the evidence may rely heavily on hearsay.

What we know about Charlie Kirk murder?