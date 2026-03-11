/'Catastrophic mistake': Charlie Kirk warned about Iran War! Here's what he said before his death

In his most scathing critique, Kirk called out the vanity of the Washington elite. He warned against throwing away the peace of the previous four years just so "D.C. has-beens can feel tough by sending young Americans to die yet again." He saw through the geopolitical posturing, recognising that the politicians advocating for regime change from the safety of Capitol Hill would not be the ones dodging Iranian ballistic missiles and drone swarms in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.