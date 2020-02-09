Sweden's newly-opened 'floating hotel' offers daunting ice baths, relaxing saunas and dialogue with nature

Nestled in the lap of unparalleled beauty, Sweden is home to many gems to lure travellers from across the world. The Scandinavian nation has one more attraction to explore which is a newly-opened luxury spa hotel afloat on Lule River in Swedish Lapland.

Arctic Bath recently opened its gates to travellers and offers some of the most scintillating, breathtaking experiences to its visitors.

The floating hotel is connected to the land via a wooden walkway, designed to stay afloat in the summer and freeze into the lake during the winters.

The luxury hotel designed by architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi has 12 rooms - 6 of them are floating cabins while the rest are built on the land near the lakeshore.

The main attraction of the Scandinavian retreat is a giant ice bath, strictly meant of the dauntless, while those too wary to brave the icy cold can warm up in cosy hot tubs, saunas and enjoy relaxing spa experiences.

The hotel is all things wellness with yoga and mindfulness sessions for its visitors and a specially designed menu to please the palate.

The restaurant uses locally-sourced ingredients to serve a gourmet spread to the visitors.

With breathtaking views and soul-stirring wellness experience, the hotel offers a much-needed dialogue with nature and detox from the urban lifestyle.

Arctic Bath is around over an hour away from the Lulea Airport.

Those who book a stay at the scenic property during the winter would also get to gaze at the mystical Northern Lights light up the sky.