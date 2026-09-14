/Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc likely to win election by one seat

With nearly 90 per cent of votes counted in Sweden's general election, four opposition parties led by Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson, held a one-seat majority in the 349-seat parliament over Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing alliance.

The Social Democrats party of Magdalena Andersson, Sweden's first woman prime minister in 2021-2022, is likely to win 175 seats ‌in ⁠the 349-seat parliament, based ​on ​votes ⁠from 4,853 of Sweden's ​6,312 election ​districts.

"For now, we are in the lead. And if that is confirmed, Sweden will have a new government," said 59-year-old Andersson, as quoted by AFP.

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Though, Andersson's party, Sweden's largest, is heading for a majority with 175 seats in ⁠the 349-seat parliament, it would be its worst score in over a century with 28 percent of the vote.

Andersson, who was Sweden's first woman prime minister in 2021-2022, ruled the Scandinavian country for most of the 20th century.

"We don't yet have the full election result, but it's obvious that we've lost a few percentage points compared with our result four years ago," party leader Jimmie Akesson told an election night watch party.

Outgoing prime minister raises doubts

While, Moderate Party leader and the outgoing prime minister Kristersson credited with 19.9 percent of the counted votes, said that Social Democrats party of Andersson is a coalition of three other parties on the left.

He stressed that the four had irreconcilable differences, primarily between the Left Party and the Centre Party, and therefore coming to an agreement on a government programme would be a difficult task.

"I will therefore, even if tonight's result stands, examine whether there are any possibilities within this non-socialist parliamentary majority to find some workable government constellation," said Kristersson.