/'Everybody’s been bugging me’: Trump announces to lift tariff imposed on Irish whiskey

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would lift the 10 per cent tariff imposed on Irish whiskey. While making the announcement during a golf tournament in Ireland, where he is on an official visit, said he had been asked about the issue by everyone, including Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and even some of the golfers.

“I want to mention one thing, Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] and I talked about it, and [Irish golfer] Shane [Lowry] talked about it, and everybody’s been bugging me, they’re saying, ‘Would you do me a favor? It’s so unfair what’s going on. Could you possibly take the tariffs off of Irish whiskey?’ And I said, ‘On behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off.’”

Irish whiskey currently faces the standard tariff of 10 per cent, reduced from the earlier 15 per cent. In May Trump announced he was lifting certain tariffs on UK whiskey, including Scotch and spirits made in Northern Ireland, creating an imbalance with Ireland.

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Though Trump has made the announcement, it is not yet clear when the tariffs will actually be lifted or the announcement come into effect.

Chris Swonger, president & CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, called Trump’s announcement a positive step.

He was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “As U.S. hospitality businesses enter the critical holiday season, this action will provide a welcome boost for retailers, restaurants, consumers and the American economy."