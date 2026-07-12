According to reports, he was last seen at a supermarket in Helsinki on May 5. He had travelled on a train from Lahti to Helsinki at around 5 pm (local time) and was last seen in a K-Market in Kruunuvuorenranta at around 8 pm.CCTV footage showed him visiting a burger outlet in Helsinki city centre, where he purchased food and stayed for some time before leaving the premises.

Family claims "suspicious" death

As the news of the student's death was confirmed, Manideep Reddy's family alleged that it was a "suspicious" death. The family also filed a petition in the Telangana High Court last month. Kumar The family's lawyer, KLB Kumar, on Saturday alleged that the Finnish government was intentionally suppressing “many facts/things.” "We have many doubts. After two months, the body has been recovered. We strongly feel that it is a suspicious death and not a natural death," Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. "We demand that the death be investigated properly. They (Finnish authorities) are supposed to investigate the circumstances under which the boy disappeared and how the death occurred," he added. He claimed that despite the case being registered by the Finnish police, they "stopped" the communication on May 29. The family and the lawyer pointed out that the Finnish authorities informed the family that he had logged on to his university account on May 9, and another access was noticed on May 10. The lawyer said that the Finnish police investigation revealed that Reddy travelled alone from Lahti to Helsinki on May 5 by train but footage reportedly showed his arrival at Helsinki Central Railway Station at about 5.14 pm.