A boat carrying several Indian tourists overturned near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday (July 11) said the Indian Embassy. Rescue operations are on and officials are working to establish the full details of the incident.

Taking to X the Indian Embassy in Vietnam wrote, “In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing."

Control rooms have been set up in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to assist affected families and provide information about the incident.

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"In order to provide information and assistance to affected families, a Control Room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has been set up," said the statement by the Indian Embassy.

According to various media reports 32 Indian tourists were present on the boat when it capsized.

