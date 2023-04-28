Sudan conflict: Medics say 74 killed in two days of fighting in El Geneina

Sudan's doctor union said on Friday (April 28) that at least 74 people were killed in the two days of fighting in West Darfur's capital city El Geneina. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the union said these deaths were on Monday and Tuesday.

The union also said that it was still unable to confirm the number of people killed during the rest of the week amid the ongoing clashes. Further details are awaited.

Intense fighting has been reported in Darfur. The Darfur Bar Association said on Friday that fighters were launching rockets at houses in El Geneina. The association said the fighting has spread to nearly the entire city and the fighters looted camps for the displaced and the university hospital, and to markets, public buildings, aid warehouses and banks.

The association further urged to immediately stop this "foolish war" that was being waged on the backs of civilians across Sudan. Earlier the United Nations (UN) said it had reports of the distribution of weapons among local communities in El Geneina.

The conflict in Sudan has been raging despite the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreeing to extend the ceasefire for three more days.

The army is led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan while General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is the leader of the RSF.

On Friday, Sudan's army said that the RSF shot at a Turkish evacuation aircraft as it was landing at the Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum. Turkey's defence ministry confirmed that an evacuation aircraft was fired at and said there were no injuries. The aircraft's fuel system was damaged with the Sudanese army saying it was being repaired.

The RSF, meanwhile, denied firing and accused the army of spreading lies.

"Our forces have remained strictly committed to the humanitarian truce that we agreed upon since midnight, and it is not true that we targeted any aircraft in the sky of Wadi Seyidna in Omdurman," the RSF said in a statement.

