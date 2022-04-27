Study shows key ingredients needed for life on earth may have arrived from outer space

The origin of the world and its subsequent development has been a keen source of interest for scientists. They have conducted huge number of tests in order to determine the source of life on the planet and it seems that a latest study can hold important answer to the age-old questions.

A study conducted by Yasuhiro Oba of Hokkaido University’s Institute of Low Temperature Science in Japan and astrobiologist Danny Glavin of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland hints at the fact that ingredients needed for the advent of life on earth may have arrived from outer space.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, included the examination of meteorites which were found in the United States, Australia and Canada. It was found the meteorites contained three out of five chemical components needed in the formation of DNA. The other two components were also detected after the researchers adjusted the system of analysis.

The meteorites examined in the study were from three different sources – one from the US state of Kentucky in 1950, one from the Tagish Lake in Canada in 2000 and the third one from Victoria in Australia in 1969. All of them were carbonaceous chondrites – a carbon-rich rocky material.

According to Yasuhiro Oba, the method used in the experiment did not include strong acids in order to extract the components from the meteorites. As a result, the study further bolsters the theory that meteorites played a major role in the development of the first living organisms in the world.

