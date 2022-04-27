Autopsy-based Indian study reveals deadly coronavirus 'goes to almost all the organs'

An autopsy-based study was undertaken by Indian researchers to understand and analyse the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in people who lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Several other studies have also found signs of the subclinical impact of Covid across the body. From cardiovascular to pulmonary and renal function, the impact is seen with uncertain long-term effects.

The study aimed at understanding to what extent the organs like lungs, kidneys, heart, etc were damaged and understanding the pathophysiology of the disease.

Later correlating with the histopathological and virological findings with the antemortem clinical and biochemical determinants.

The study titled "Clinical, Virological, and Pathological Profile of Patients Who Died of COVID-19: An Autopsy-Based Study From India" was published in March 2022 in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

As per the results, it has been established that in 90.4 per cent of cases, the presence of viral RNA was observed in all the organs including the liver (57.1%) and kidney (66.6%).

"Our team took the lead to carry out the first autopsy-based study in India. Until then, ICMR and the ministry of health were advising not to carry out autopsies on Covid-19 patients," former AIIMS-Bhopal director Dr Sarman Singh was quoted by Times Of India as saying.

"The important finding is that the virus goes to almost all the organs, besides the lungs and liver," added Dr Singh, who is currently at IISER Bhopal and is an adjunct professor (biological sciences).

To carry out the study, a complete autopsy was performed on 21 cases including 15 males and six females who had succumbed to COVID-19 infection. All the patients had been admitted for the treatment of the deadly disease.

The age of the patients ranged from 25-84 years and of these patients, 20 (95.2%) had presented with comorbidities at the time of hospital admission.

The study further added that five cases (23.8%) had presented with single comorbidity whereas 15 cases (71.4%) had presented with multiple comorbidities.

The study also found that "no correlation between the Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score recorded clinically and lung histopathology was observed; nor was there any correlation between blood urea-creatinine levels and kidney histopathology."

