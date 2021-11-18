Study reveals the most effective way of reducing Covid cases by 53%

The world has been trying to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic for a long time now. Various countries have also started booster shot inoculations to keep their people safe. However, a recent study has revealed that wearing a mask is the single most effective public health measure against Covid as it reduced the incidence by 53 per cent.

"This systematic review and meta analysis suggests that several personal protective and social measures, including handwashing, mask wearing, and physical distancing are associated with reductions in the incidence of Covid-19," the researchers said.

The researchers further said that the results highlight the need to continue wearing masks and practising social distancing.

Measures like lockdowns and shutting down of places need further analysis.

Researchers analysed results from over 30 studies and it was concluded that there is a 53 per cent reduction in the incidence of Covid with mask-wearing and a 25 per cent reduction with physical distancing. Hand washing also helps reduce the risk by 53 per cent.

Meanwhile, Europe is once again becoming the epicentre of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, with some countries looking to impose lockdowns till Christmas and New Year as cases continue to rise.

Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Croatia are among countries that have recently seen a surge in Covid cases.

According to EU data, the pace of inoculation has slowed in recent months. Only about 65 per cent of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA), including the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, have received two doses.