/Stringent operational limitations for Iranian delegation at UNGA, claims state media

Despite the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, US has granted visas to Iranian officials so that they can travel to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkia, who will travel to New York for the meet is slated to deliver a major address outlining the Islamic Republic’s principled foreign policy doctrine and regional diplomacy.

Alongside his speech Pezeshkia is scheduled to conduct a series of bilateral meetings with heads of state and top international dignitaries on the sidelines of the summit.

US had earlier denied visas to the entire Iranian media delegation accompanying the president. However, visas has now been granted to President Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and essential members of the core official delegation.

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“Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level Week,” the State Department spokesman said.

But the Iranian delegation faces severe geographic travel restrictions claim Iranian media.

"Washington has imposed stringent, punitive operational limitations. The Iranian delegation faces severe geographic travel restrictions confining officials strictly to areas in and around the UN precinct, coupled with a series of petty prohibitions on basic commercial transactions and local store memberships," reported Tehrantimes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly censured the hostile maneuvers, and called it a “crude propaganda” of Washington.